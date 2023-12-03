Suns guard Devin Booker is back after missing just one game due to a right ankle sprain. He was listed as questionable Saturday morning.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will play Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Booker, who is averaging 27.3 points — second on the Suns' roster, is back after he missed the Suns' 119-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday with a right ankle sprain.

Booker is playing one game before the Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the NBA's in-season tournament Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Booker was listed as questionable Saturday morning. Coach Frank Vogel said Booker was going to be a game-time decision.

The Suns are 11-8, sixth place in the West, to this point. Phoenix has yet to play a game with its star trio of Booker, forward Kevin Durant and guard Bradley Beal at the same time.

Beal is set to be re-evaluated for a low back strain next week.

Phoenix is looking to win its first-ever championship. The Suns have been the winningest regular-season team over the last three seasons.

Phoenix traded former forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson for Durant in February. The Suns were eliminated by the Nuggets, who won the 2023 NBA championship, in six games in the conference semifinals.