Chris Paul will go down in history to be one of the greatest players this game has ever seen. He’s done so much in his career, and at this point, it is clear that the Phoenix Suns veteran has secured his legacy in the league.

A clear testament to this fact is how CP3 was recently named as part of the league’s prestigious NBA 75 — a collection of the Top 75 players in the history of the game that was unveiled as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary. According to Paul, this is an honor that will forever leave its mark on him (via Kameron Hay of Complex):

“For all these years I have just kept my head down and done the work, and I can honestly say that being named to the NBA 75 team, the day we did that huge photoshoot, I’ll never forget it,” Paul said. “I met a number of players that I had never met for the first time. Being in the same setting, all of us, at the same time, was the craziest feeling. Standing there and taking a picture with John Stockton and Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson, all of these guys that I have watched since I was a kid. It’s something that will live forever, I’m grateful.”

There’s no denying that Chris Paul deserves to be on this list. Some might say that a handful of other players should have taken his place, but the arguments have been weak, to say the least. It also goes without saying that Paul has also done so many things off the court that also deserve recognition.

Don’t let his decorated resume fool you, though. CP3 is far from done. He still has one glaring accolade missing from his trophy case, and he’s hoping to achieve it with the Suns this coming season. NBA champion Chris Paul. That just sounds right.