JJ Redick believes in Kevin Durant's leadership.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has enjoyed a legendary career. He is unquestionably a future Hall-of-Famer and is fresh off an All-Star appearance. Durant's leadership has been questioned at times, however, but JJ Redick doesn't think KD gets enough credit.

“He doesn't get the credit he deserves because of his decision making, which everyone wants to critique his decision making,” Redick said on ESPN First Take, via ClutchPoints. “I don't necessarily think that's fair. I don't… On the leadership front, Not everybody leads the same way… Here's what I know about Kevin Durant, I know that Kevin Durant leads by example.”

Some people around the NBA world believe Durant is not a loyal superstar. He left the Oklahoma City Thunder and joined the Golden State Warriors after losing to Golden State in the 2016 NBA playoffs. After winning with the Warriors, Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets. He later asked to be moved and was traded to the Suns.

With all of that being said, Durant has recorded elite numbers everywhere he's played. The 35-year-old is currently averaging 28.2 points per game on 53.8 percent field goal and 44.3 percent three-point shooting. The fact is that Durant has the right to play where he wants regardless of what anyone thinks.

And Redick's point shouldn't be overlooked. Kevin Durant approaches basketball in a professional manner and does lead by example. Other players will follow Durant. He is well-respected around the league.

Sure, there are people who think that Durant needs to win outside of Golden State. Whether he wins again or not, it isn't fair to say that Kevin Durant is a bad leader.