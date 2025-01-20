Although Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are teammates on the Phoenix Suns, sometimes, rivalries go beyond the camaraderie on the basketball court. To be specific, Booker is a major Detroit Lions fan, and Durant, a major Washington Commanders fan. When the two teams squared off in the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the two continually made jokes.

For instance, Booker was ready to bet against Durant for the Lions and Commanders game. Unfortunately for the shooting guard, his team suffered a shocking 45-31 defeat on Saturday. For Durant, he rejoiced in his team's success, although it came at Booker's expense.

He explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin about that bet, and if a move has been made since. “We're going to keep that on the low,” Durant said. “Not going to press him out. Whenever he ready, I'll be ready. Be here all year.”

While details weren't ultimately revealed, it was an ongoing point of discussion throughout the week. Still, the Commanders shocked many in the NFL and outside with their upset victory. As a result, Durant is riding high on his team, specifically quarterback Jayden Daniels.

For the first time in 20 years, Washington made the divisional round. However, for the first time since 1991, the franchise is in the NFC championship game.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's bet has Suns fans rolling

The banter between the two superstars is a perfect example of their chemistry. Since the Suns landed the blockbuster trade for Durant, there have been no complaints from teammates or coaches. It's been the opposite. Even though he came to Phoenix, and knew that Booker was the No. 1 guy, the two have shared the role seamlessly.

While the on-court success hasn't been what some would've hoped, their chemistry is top-tier. There haven't been any complaints between the two, at least to the public eye. Exposing an NFL bet like this shows where the two are as teammates and even friends.

Despite Booker witnessing a shocking defeat, his teammate will maintain his momentum and embrace the historic season. A rookie quarterback leading a team to the conference championship game is beyond impressive. As a DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia) native, it means more to Durant.

On the flip side, Booker grew up in Michigan and endured the hardship of countless underwhelming and embarrassing Lions' seasons. Still, there's plenty for the franchise player to be proud of about his team. In the meantime, he'll watch Durant's team try to pull a miracle in the NFC title game and even make a potential Super Bowl appearance.