The Phoenix Suns are among the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA title. Here are 11 must-watch games on the Suns' schedule this season.

1. Oct. 24 at Warriors (Opening Night)

The Suns open their 2023-24 season on the road against the Golden State Warriors. They will face former starting point guard Chris Paul, who was first traded to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal and then Golden State this summer.

Paul helped lead the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise-best 64 wins in the 2021-22 regular season. Phoenix advanced to the Western Conference semifinals this past season but Paul injured his groin in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets and did not return.

2. Oct. 26 at Lakers

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are expected to play against each other for the first time since 2018 in the Suns' second game. Los Angeles is also another top team in the Western Conference and is in the Suns' group for the NBA's in-season tournament.

3. Nov. 5 at Pistons

The Suns fired former coach Monty Williams this offseason. He then signed the richest coaching deal in NBA history to lead the Pistons, who finished at the bottom at the Eastern Conference this past season.

Phoenix fans will get to see the Suns and new coach Frank Vogel take on Williams and Detroit in Michigan.

4. Nov. 10 vs. Lakers (In-Season Tournament)

This is one of the most important games of the year for the Suns. The Lakers are one of their top competitors for the Western Conference championship, and the winner of this game could very well be the victor of their group for the in-season tournament.

This is the first time fans will get to see Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in a high-stakes game, assuming they play. James has a ton of playoff games under his belt, so he and the Lakers will be a tough out in this group play game.

5. No. 17 at Jazz (In-Season Tournament)

The Suns' next in-season tournament is on the road against the Jazz. Utah is led by up-and-coming bigs Lauri Markkanen, who was the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2022-23, and Walker Kessler.

6. Nov. 21 vs. Trail Blazers (In-Season Tournament)

The Suns' second home game of their in-season tournament will be against Portland, which may or may not have Damian Lillard. If Lillard is still with the Trail Blazers, he will provide good play against the Suns' star trio. If not, fans will see see Scoot Henderson's high potential if he plays.

7. Nov. 24 at Grizzlies (In-Season Tournament)

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not be available for this contest due to his 25-game suspension. Still, this is a road game in a tough environment and the Suns' last group game for the in-season tournament, which makes it a hard contest.

8. Dec. 1 vs. Nuggets

This will be the first meeting between the new-look Suns and the defending NBA-champion Nuggets, who eliminated Phoenix in six games in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals.

How will Durant, Booker and Beal look against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and co.?

9. Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) vs. Mavericks

The Suns have a rivalry with the Mavericks, who have All-NBA guard Luka Doncic and now Kyrie Irving at his side. Irving and Durant were teammates with the Brooklyn Nets before they were each traded near last year's deadline. Doncic and Booker have trash-talked each other before, and Suns fans will not forget the 33-point loss the team had to Dallas in Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals.

10. March 5/23 at Nuggets

The Suns have two road games at Denver in March. The Nuggets only lost once at home in the 2023 playoffs. Phoenix was close but was eventually blown out in its three losses to Denver on the road. This will be a test of the Suns' composure against the defending champions.