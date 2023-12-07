Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic recalled a tense situation with Kevin Durant that caused the man known as 'KD' to react on Twitter.

The Phoenix Suns lost to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night in In-Season Tournament action, causing Suns fans, coaches and players to reevaluate themselves going forward.

Devin Booker got brutally honest about a controversial Lakers timeout many believe was a violation that was not called. Fellow superstar Kevin Durant downplayed the situation, saying ‘That's one play' to the media while making his best attempt to move on from it.

On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic podcast ‘The Sixth Man Show' on X released a video of Magic forward/center Moritz Wagner discussing his time as a rookie with brother Franz Wagner. According to Mo Wagner, he was fouled on a play by the current Suns star Durant as a rookie and turned around to say something to Durant that Durant clearly did not like at the time.

Magic's Wagner Shares Hilarious Durant Tale

. @moritz_weasley tells an incredible story about how trash talking @KDTrey5 went wrong in his rookie year😂😂 🎥: @PardonMyTake from their latest episode#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/GbfJhznaux — The Sixth Man Show (@SixthManShow) December 6, 2023

“Good stuff,” one fan said in response to the admission in the comments section.

“LOL why does he sound like Joe Rogan,” another fan added.

“I remember watching that (s***) live that's crazy,” another fan said.

Suns' Durant Responds With Salty Comment

The often elusive Suns star Durant had no problem responding to Wagner on X with a salty comment that revealed his true feelings about the Magic's “other” Wagner brother.

I walked away from that game thinking, damn that rookie is an asshole https://t.co/ebTLOyoef0 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 6, 2023

The Suns' superstar Durant is currently averaging 31 points per game while battling younger challengers on a night-to-night basis. The Suns' loss to the Lakers was a major setback as the elder LeBron James outdueled Durant and the Suns under a white-hot spotlight in the City of Angels.

Next up for the Suns is a 9 pm tip-off against the Kings at home on Friday; another chance for Durant to take on a young team on the verge of stardom and notoriety in the NBA.