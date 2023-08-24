Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe will play for the Japanese national team in this summer's FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Watanabe, who signed a two-year contract with the Suns in free agency, is the only NBA player on Japan's roster. He will be a featured part of their team, which is something Suns fans should check out ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Watanabe has said previously he would not play for Japan if they do not qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Japan can qualify if it wins the FIBA Basketball World Cup or is the best team from its continent, Asia.

Here is Japan's schedule for group games in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Japan is one of the host countries for the tournament, so Watanabe and the Japanese team will play all of their group games in Okinawa, Japan.

— Japan vs. Germany (Friday, Aug. 25) at 5:10 a.m. PT

— Japan vs. Finland (Sunday, Aug. 27) at 5:10 a.m. PT

— Japan vs. Australia (Tuesday, Aug. 29) at 4:10 a.m. PT

Watanabe is expected to be a reliable bench piece for the Suns. He shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range this past season and 51.3 percent in the corner, according to NBA Stats.

Watanabe played with forward Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets before Durant was traded this past season.

“He's going to be one of those people that's highly, if we (the Nets) don't lock him, down, a lot of people are going to want him,” Durant said on his “Boardroom” podcast.

Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon and Team Bahamas did not qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup but won an Olympic pre-qualifying tournament this past week and secured a spot in another qualifying tournament in 2024.