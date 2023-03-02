Colin Cowherd came out with an interesting Kevin Durant take after being traded to the Phoenix Suns, comparing him to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. He defined a ‘truly great’ athlete as someone who works with anybody, and backed it up with recapping Kevin Durant’s career.

“Kevin Durant works with anti-vaxers, NBA basketball players afraid to shoot,” Colin Cowherd said on The Herd. “He got Russell Westbrook to a final, nobody works with Westbrook! He works with rigid guys, limited guys, old guys, new guys. That’s the difference between Westbrook and Kyrie, who are 1-7 with their new teams. They’re really really good. Never, ever, has Westbrook or Kyrie won big without Kevin Durant or LeBron at their side.”

"He is Mahomes. It just doesn't matter. Coordinator, tight end, wide receiver." — @ColinCowherd reacts to Kevin Durant's debut with the Suns pic.twitter.com/2xG49mrXVe — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 2, 2023

Cowherd then brought up the Patrick Mahomes comparison, saying that people doubted him after Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Then stated that Mahomes won the league MVP and the Super Bowl with a rebuilt offensive line and a pedestrian wide receiver group. He equated Lamar Jackson to Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

Cowherd then said to keep an eye on the Suns climbing the standings in the west due to the acquisition of Durant, despite some of the flaws on the team. He paralleled this to Tom Brady succeeding with both Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians.

He mentioned that Durant had a successful debut with the Suns, but didn’t get in the way of other’s success, as Devin Booker scored 37, and said that is what truly great players do.

“So, don’t put 98% of the players in NBA history, now and forever in Kevin Durant’s class,” Cowherd said. “He is Mahomes. It just doesn’t matter. Coordinator, tight end, wide receiver.”

It might be a hot take to some, but Cowherd believes Durant belongs in the class of truly great athletes.