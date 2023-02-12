Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, quarterbacks of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are in the building for Super Bowl 57, and they both took different approaches to game-day fits.

Mahomes arrived well-dressed. Wearing a suit and some sunglasses as he arrived to the stadium.

The 2x MVP Patrick Mahomes is in the building for #SBLVII 🙌 pic.twitter.com/F593Z24sMX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2023

Patrick Mahomes was recently named the NFL’s most valuable player. He threw for 5250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. This brings up an interesting trend that Eagles fans might like to see.

The last time a player has won the league MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season was Kurt Warner in 1999. There have been nine MVP winners to play in the Super Bowl since then, and all of them have lost the game.

Mahomes hopes to buck that trend by coming away with the win against the Eagles tonight. He does so dealing with an ankle injury as well.

Jalen Hurts came into the stadium with more of a casual look, wearing a button-down.

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl swag 😎 pic.twitter.com/o3QM7sqINj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2023

While Jalen Hurts did not win the MVP award, he came in second in the voting and was very much in contention. His case was hurt by a shoulder injury that he suffered late in the season, and it reportedly still gives him some discomfort, but should not disturb him much, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hurts threw for 3701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, he was a dual-threat for the Eagles all season. He ran for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. This was all achieved in 15 games.