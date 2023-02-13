The Philadelphia Eagles were regarded as a major threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 mainly because of their defense. The Eagles finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a jaw-dropping total of 70 sacks — 15 more than any team.

But that same Eagles pass rush was surprisingly neutralized by the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, thus playing a huge role in Kansas City pulling off a come-from-behind 38-35 victory in Glendale. The Eagles’ stop unit definitely tried to go after Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs’ offensive line simply was not going to let it touch their quarterback.

“The Eagles did not sack Patrick Mahomes on any of their 7 pressures. The Eagles converted 32.1% of their pressures into sacks this season (incl. playoffs), the 3rd-highest rate since 2016,” per Next Gen Stats.

Moreover: “Patrick Mahomes was pressured on 25.9% of his dropbacks in Super Bowl LVII. This was the first game since Week 12 where the Eagles did not record a pressure rate over 34%, snapping their NGS era record of 8-straight games.”

The Eagles were supposed to be the ones to have the tools to bottle up Mahomes. Instead, their defense got exposed by the Chiefs’ excellent work in pass protection. Haason Reddick, who collected a total of 16 sacks in the regular season and 3.5 in the playoffs, ended up with zero sacks and a mere tackle for the entirety of Super Bowl 57.

Patrick Mahomes concluded the Super Bowl meeting with the Eagles with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 21 of 27 completions.