Jalen Hurts made plenty of history in Super Bowl 57. Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback become the first QB with a rushing touchdown in three playoff games, but he also now has the most rushing TD in Super Bowl history.

Hurts recorded his third rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest to help the Eagles tie the game at 35-35. He’s also the one who rushed with the ball for the game-tying two-point conversion. With his performance on the ground, he joined Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis as the only players to have at least three rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl, per NFL Research.

Jalen Hurts with his 3rd rushing TD, a #SuperBowl record for a QB 💪🏽 Eagles-Chiefs is tied at 35 apiece with 5:15 to go!pic.twitter.com/zPw0ZVeAn8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

Jalen Hurts also now owns the record for the most rushing yards by a QB in the Super Bowl. He has a total of four touchdowns in the contest, with his lone TD pass an incredible throw to AJ Brown in the second quarter.

Overall, Hurts finished the contest completing 27 of his 38 passes for 304 yards and one passing TD As mentioned, he rushed for three scores and 70 yards. He did have a costly fumble in the second quarter, but there’s no denying he went all-out to help the Eagles.

Unfortunately, his historic effort was not enough to power the Eagles to victory. A controversial penalty in the closing stages of the match allowed the Chiefs to break the deadlock and take the 38-35 win.

While Philadelphia will have plenty of regrets in the game, Hurts deserves to be celebrated for his one-of-a-kind performance.