Super Bowl 57 was a game to remember, for better or for worse for either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs ended up winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 38-35 win Sunday night in Glendale. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles went home with their crushed dreams. Either way, the fans who saw the game unfold can’t say they weren’t entertained, especially with Mahomes and Hurts lighting up fireworks on the field (via OptaSTATS).

Tonight Patrick Mahomes of the@Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the @Eagles combined for: – 400+ passing yards, – 4+ passing TDs, – 100+ rushing yards, – 3+ rushing TDs. It’s the first time in NFL history two opposing starting QBs have done that in any game, regular season or postseason.

Patrick Mahomes braved a hurting ankle to tow the Chiefs to a successful come-from-behind Super Bowl victory. Mahomes went 21 of 27 for 182 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception and zero sacks. He also burned rubber for 44 yards on six carries, most coming from a 26-yard run. His overall performance becomes even more amazing to look at in retrospect when considering the fact that he limped off the field near the end of the first half and with the Chiefs trailing.

Jalen Hurts, on the other hand, wasn’t too shabby either. The Eagles quarterback threw for 304 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 27 of 38 completions. He also paced Philly with 70 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, including one that went for 28 yards.

Don’t count out the possibility of these two quarterbacks seeing each other again in another Super Bowl down the road.