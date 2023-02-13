Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace had words for the City of Brotherly Love after his Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57. A native of Philly but a fan of the Chiefs, Wallace watched as his childhood squad secured the 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wallace made it clear that he would be rooting for the Chiefs before the game. The former Simon Gratz High School standout has been a fan of KC for a long time and didn’t waver despite his hometown team facing them in Super Bowl 57. After the game, in which Philadelphia lost after a controversial penalty call near the end of the 4th quarter, Wallace had some choice words for fans of the Eagles — or, as he calls them, the Pigeons.

Rasheed Wallace has a message for Eagles fans: "Winners find a way to win. Losers find a way to lose."pic.twitter.com/OKXpKI4Ypn — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 13, 2023

“Now all y’all wanna come with that bulls**t excuse. ‘Oh ‘Sheed, the flag. Oh ‘Sheed, he did this.’ F**k out of here,” Wallace said. “I ain’t trying to hear that bulls**t. Bottom line: winners find a way to win. Losers find a way to lose.”

In the Philadelphia 76ers’ last home game before the Super Bowl, Wallace attended and wore a Chiefs jersey and hat. The Wells Fargo Center crowd, of course, did not appreciate it.

Although Rasheed Wallace is proud of his Philadelphia roots, he is also proud of his Chiefs fandom and is undoubtedly thrilled that Patrick Mahomes and company won another Super Bowl. The Eagles are surely disappointed by the loss but have the talent to make it back to the big game in the coming years.