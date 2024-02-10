Playing in his fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, Patrick Mahomes is simply redefining what it means to win at a historic pace under center. With a chance to win his third ring on the line, the Kansas City signal caller could put himself in rarified air by the time Super Bowl 58 is all said and done. More specifically, it is about that time to take a look at our Super Bowl 58 odds where our Best Patrick Mahomes Props prediction and pick will be revealed.

Here are the Patrick Mahomes NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 odds: Best Patrick Mahomes props

Patrick Mahomes Under 261.5 Passing Yards: -110

Patrick Mahomes Over 25.5 Rushing Yards: -115

Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns: -150

Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP: +135

Why Mahomes Will Record Under 261.5 Passing Yards

Although there is a universe out there where Mahomes goes absolutely berserk through the air, the under might be a tantalizing pick here. Believe it or not, but Kansas City is most likely going to want to establish a respectable running game starting with the very first offensive possession. In fact, KC has managed to rush for at least 140 yards in two of their last three playoff games during this postseason and since they are squaring off with an inconsistent San Francisco rush defense, it may make sense for the Chiefs to pound the rock down the throats of the Niners.

Even though Mahomes has thrown for more than 260 yards in 12 of his 17 playoff starts, the five occasions where he didn't, happened to take place over the course of the previous two postseasons. Other than barely eclipsing this mark in the bitter cold against the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs have used a different formula this year which involves heavy reliance on the running game and a stout defense. Plus, the Chiefs lack receiving weapons from previous seasons which may come back to bite Mahomes statistically.

Why Mahomes Will Record Over 25.5 Rushing Yards

Secondly, it appears that Mahomes' slippery rushing moves outside the pocket may be a glaring strength for the Chiefs. More specifically, finding a way to record at least 25.5 rushing yards does not seem to be out of the question for a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. Looking at the numbers, Mahomes has failed to reach this mark in 10 of the 19 games played this season which makes this prop a subtle flip of the coin, but keep in mind that he has rushed for at least 29 yards on the ground in his previous three Super Bowl appearances. Quite obviously, Mahomes is an extreme threat with his legs. Even though he isn't the most swift runner from the pocket, he excels at finding open running lanes when his pass progressions break down.

Why Mahomes Will Throw Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

Next on this list, it would be a wise pick to rely on Mahomes to torch the San Francisco 49ers defense for at least two touchdowns in way of the air. Surprisingly enough, there are probably some bettors who are feeling cautious about this prop probably because Mahomes has been held in check with his arm during this postseason. On paper, the best field general in the league has been limited to just one passing touchdown in two of the team's three playoff games this year, but things are trending towards something different by the time Super Bowl 58 kicks off.

With the bright lights of Las Vegas raising the stakes to an all-time high in this one, it is hard to imagine that Mahomes won't come out firing. In addition, if the Chiefs find themselves trailing at any point of this showdown, then the odds of Mahomes connecting with his pass-catchers in the end zone will only increase.

Why Mahomes Will Win Super Bowl MVP

Last but not least, Mahomes to win the Super Bowl MVP for a whopping third time is very much in the cards. Besides, with the value of this prop currently resting at +135, this pick could be worth the bang for your buck.

Ultimately, in order for this to come true, the Kansas City Chiefs will obviously have to win the game, but Mahomes is going to need to provide a stellar stat line and be the hero in crunch time as well. In Mahomes' previous Super Bowl wins resulting in him winning this illustrious award, it has been the 28-year-old who has exhibited time and time again why he has ice in his veins. Not much more needs to be said about this prop, as the greatness of Patrick Mahomes playing on the biggest stage of the sporting world will take care of itself. Plus, 32 of the 57 Super Bowls played in NFL History have resulted in the quarterback winning the award.

Final Best Patrick Mahomes Props Prediction and Pick

Sit back, kick up your feet, and enjoy these Patrick Mahomes props that MUST be added to your Betslip ASAP.

Final Best Patrick Mahomes Props Prediction and Pick: Patrick Mahomes Under 261.5 Passing Yards (-110), Patrick Mahomes Over 25.5 Rushing Yards (-115), Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-150), Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP (+135)