Itching to try out your skills on another fighting game? Check out Super Dragon Punch Force 3 (SDPF3), a game made by South African game developer Talent Digital Art. Here is everything you need to know about SDPF 3, from its beta release date to its story, gameplay features, and trailer.
Super Dragon Punch Force 3 Beta Release Date: April 26, 2024
Your phone's about to catch fire. Catch a glimpse into the world of Super Dragon Punch Force 3 with this brand new animated teaser. Turn up your volume and take it all in. Mobile fighting games will never be the same. Welcome to SDPF3. #SuperDragonPunchForce3 #SDPF3 #MobileGame pic.twitter.com/geeYQgz6g1
SDPF3 will be released on April 26, 2024, on mobile devices (iOS and Android) and PC via Steam, aligning with the movie’s theatrical debut. A 2.5D action fighting free-to-play game, it takes inspiration from the fictitious 2D fighting game franchise featured in the upcoming action thriller Boy Kills World.
Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is developed and published by Talent Digital Art.
Super Dragon Punch Force 3 Gameplay
Super Dragon Punch Force 3 Open Beta Gameplay Trailer
As a 2.5D action fighting game, players will get to choose onf of SPDF 3’s characters to fight against either AI or other players.
Super Dragon Punch Force 3 caters to both casuals and fighting game enthusiasts, providing “fun, fluid, and fast-paced matches” for both its single-player and multiplayer modes. For its matches, players engage in 1-v-1 after selecting their fighters from its “always expanding roster” of characters.
The game also boasts a diverse cast for its character roster, including the ferocious character of Boy and the axe-wielding character June 27, portrayed in the film by Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe, respectively. Other characters from the game’s roster include Wally, Marlo, Deb, Jace, SK, and Yazya, all of whom have different fighting styles for players to try and master.
Other features of the game include the following:
- Player card and character customization with a variety of skins and cosmetic items that are available.
- An in-fight emote system allows players to taunt and show their opponents how confident they are during a matchup.
- Online capability for both ranked and online private matches with friends.
- Full controller support
Visually, the game looks vibrant and dynamic, characterized by bold colors, exaggerated character designs, and fluid animations. It features a cartoonish aesthetic as it leans into the modern comic book and manga influences that the developers draw inspiration from.
Super Dragon Punch Force 3 Story
The game, albeit named otherwise, is the first existing game for the series. It is only named as such as it spawns off the movie Boy Kills World, being featured initially as a simple easter egg that eagle eyed fans caught in passing. The game SPDF 3 was seen on a monitor screen for a few seconds during one of the film’s sequences, and thus the game was born.
As for the game’s story, not a lot has been revealed yet. Based on the game’s roster, though, it looks like that the in-film video game will be self-referential, what with the movie’s characters appearing as playable fighters in the game. We’ll find out more in future updates about the game by Talent Digital Art.
