You know what? You really have to feel for The Miz; not only did he get attacked by not one but two different WWE opponents at WrestleMania 39 – technically four if you count George Kittle and Snoop Dogg – but he lost of incredibly expensive suit in the process, too.

So naturally, when The A-Lister was afforded a chance to address his adoptive hometown once more at The Crypto.com Arena in DTLA, the home of both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, he had to be expecting yet another surprise, right? I mean, Miz literally mentioned how he didn’t want any more surprises on the mic, one of the many complaints he issued over his weekend at SoFi Stadium.

Well, guess what? Speak of surprises, and they will come, as after passionately stating his case, none other than Matt Riddle, “The Original Bro,” made his triumphant return to say what’s up to the fine folks in LA and his fellow WWE Superstar, The Miz. This overshadowing, understandably, didn’t sit too well with Miz, and as Randy Orton’s best friend took in the applause of the crowd, Miz charged, stomping on his foe until Riddle hosted him up and laid him out with the Bro Derek. With a match officially booked for the next edition of Raw, it would appear Riddle is indeed back, which is good news for the WWE Universe but bad news for Miz, as after four months away, “The Original Bro” likely has some pent up aggression to let out.