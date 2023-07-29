The Swedes and the Italians clash at the WWC! Catch up with the Women's World Cup series with this Sweden-Italy odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Sweden comes into the match with a 2-1 win over South Africa in their Group G opener. The Swedes are currently on top of their section and will look to get a point or three.

Italy places second in the group, collecting a win and clean sheet against Argentina. The Blues will try to extend their five-game unbeaten run in this tournament.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Sweden-Italy Odds

Sweden: -115

Italy: +360

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +125

Under 2.5 Goals: -175

How To Watch Sweden vs. Italy

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FIFA+, YouTube, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Time: 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT

Why Sweden Will Beat Italy

With a successful start against South Africa, Sweden has lived up to expectations at the World Cup. While not considered among the main favorites, Sweden has reached the semi-finals four times in the past, raising hopes for another strong campaign. Their next match against Italy will be crucial to secure a spot in the next stage.

Sweden had an impressive start to the tournament, securing a comeback victory against South Africa with a 2-1 scoreline in their opening game. Hildah Magaia put South Africa ahead in the 48th minute, but Fridolina Rolfo equalized for Sweden in the 65th minute. The dramatic winning goal was scored by Amanda Ilestedt in the final moments, sealing the triumph for the Blue and Yellow. Sweden showcased their dominance with 69% possession and 15 attempts at goal, 6 of which were on target.

Sweden's momentum still finds its way to the Women's World Cup. They recorded seven wins and one draw during the qualifying campaign, conceding only two goals. Their impressive run continued in the European Championship, where they reached the semi-finals before losing to the eventual champions, England. Sweden captured third place in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, silver in the 2020 Olympic Games, and champions of the 2022 Algarve Cup.

In head-to-head encounters, Sweden has historically been dominant and holds the record for causing the joint-most defeats to Italy compared to any other team. Considering their past performances, Sweden has a bigger chance to manage a narrow victory with both teams finding the back of the net.

Several standout players emerged in Sweden's opening matches. Defender Amanda Ilestedt, who plays for PSG, played a crucial role in the opening victory with her decisive goal. Another notable player is forward Fridolina Rolfo, representing Barcelona, who also contributed with a goal in the match against South Africa. Sofia Jakobsson, Stina Blackstenius, and Lina Hurtig provide threats as the key cogs of the offense. Caroline Seger, Kosovare Asllani, and Olivia Schough provide midfield stability.

Why Italy Will Beat Sweden

In a similar fashion, Italy secured a late victory against Argentina, with substitute Cristiana Girelli's well-timed header finding the back of the net in the 87th minute, earning her nation maximum points. During their match against the Albiceleste, Italy had 53% possession and attempted 11 shots on goal, with 3 of them on target.

With this win, “Le Azzurre” climbed to the second position in Group G, currently led by Sweden. Italy's successful start to the tournament, following their victory in the opening game last week, puts them on track to qualify for the knockout rounds. Another win in their upcoming match would all but guarantee their spot in the round of 16.

This positive result puts Italy in a promising position for their future matches. If they can manage to surprise and defeat Sweden, it would secure their advancement to the next stage. Despite an impressive performance in the European qualifiers where they lost only one out of nine matches, Italy's recent form has not been the best, and they even finished last in their Eurocup group.

The Italians were runners-up in the 1993 and 1997 UEFA Women's Championship, as well as third place in the 1987 edition. They hope to better their performance and reach at least the semifinals; they have reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 1991 and 1999.

Within the Italian team, two players have stood out. Cristiana Girelli, who plays as a forward for Juventus, showcased her talent by scoring the winning goal in the opening match. Another key player is Barbara Bonansea, also a forward for Juventus, who has been instrumental in the team's recent successes.

Final Sweden-Italy Prediction & Pick

The Sweden-Italy odds seem to be lopsided, but these seem just right. Italy has the longer unbeaten run, but the Swedes know their way past the Italians. A high-scoring match will be expected with no clean sheet for either team.

Final Sweden-Italy Prediction & Pick: Sweden (-115), Over 2.5 goals (+125)