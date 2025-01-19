After the Kansas City Chiefs won 23-14 against the Houston Texans, Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce took the opportunity to give his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, — who was in the crowd — a sweet nod during his post-game interview.

In the locker room after the game, a reporter asked Kelce, “Feeling 25 again?”

Kelce's face emerged into a huge grin and responded, “22, baby. 22,” referencing Swift's lyrics to “22.”

Swifties loved Kelce's nod to the pop star and commented on social media with their reaction to the cute notion.

“We were all the lady in the back reacting to what he said,” one fan wrote referring to the woman with a big smile on her face as she immediately made the connection to Swift's lyrics.

“HE KNOWS WHAT HES DOING,” another fan wrote as this is not the first time Kelce has quoted Swift.

“So high school [red heart],” a fan reacted referencing Swift's song about the athlete.

While this was one of the highlights of Saturday's game, it definitely did not beat the other viral moment which was Caitlin Clark joining Swift in the suite. Clark has mentioned that she is a huge Swiftie and even went to her Eras Tour several times last year.

Clark was recently a guest on Kelce's New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce where they talked to the WNBA star about their love for Swift. The Indiana Fever star told the Kelce brothers that she took her mom one time to the Eras Tour and now her mom is a fan of Swift too.

“My mom was begging me to take her, and she's like, ‘I gotta go. Everybody's talking about it,' and I'm like, OK, I literally live downtown next to Lucas Oil Stadium,” she said. “It was a great show and a lot of fun, and I definitely turned my mom into a full Swiftie.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 and seemingly confirmed their relationship when the “Cruel Summer” singer arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023 to cheer him on. Ever since then, the couple has been on a whirlwind romance as they've been on a couple vacations together in their downtime and have been supporting one another in their careers.

Now that the couple has been dating for over a year, they have been facing constant headlines about a potential engagement coming in the near future. A source told the Daily Mail last month that it most likely will be a private event for just them two.

“Travis is going to have to go above and beyond but it won’t be a public spectacle,” the source told Daily Mail. “They are both aware of the fact that the whole world is so thirsty for them to be engaged and, while Taylor does want a white wedding one day, her friends just feel like people need to chill and let them be a couple.”

While an engagement has not happened just yet, the two are reportedly very much in love and see a future with one another.

“Travis has ideas, he would love to be engaged and married to Taylor, he is in love. She is in love with him,” the insider added. “They are very busy though with her tour just finishing and him still seeking another Super Bowl.”