In a divisional round game chock full of special teams blunders, the Houston Texans' kicking game has been anything but successful against the Kansas City Chiefs. And following his second miss of the day on an extra point that would've evened this game up at 13-13, Ka'imi Fairbairn had social media buzzing for all of the wrong reasons.

Now, the reason social media is having such a field day over Fairbairn's tough game is because of how good of a season he was having. Not only is he missing important kicks in a divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs, but he's doing so as one of the better kickers in the NFL.

Before today's game, Fairbairn made 94.4% of his extra points, making this miss a true anomaly. However, today wasn't his day.

If a kicker who was known for missing kicks was having this type of divisional round blunder, sure, maybe social media wouldn't have been as ruthless.

But, for Fairbairn, everyone with an internet connection is going in on the Texans' kicker, coming up with a bunch of reasons why he's having such a poor game.

For starters, Fairbairn was born in Kailua, HI, which wasn't a place on the globe that usually sees temperatures as low as they are in Kansas City, MO.

With temperatures in the low 20s, the cold could surely be playing a factor in why he's struggling as much as he did against the Chiefs.

One of the more comical reasons social media is blaming Fairbairn's misses on are the fans who think the Chiefs perform black magic before each game. Although it's a ridiculous theory, it's a funny reason that social media seems to love.

Along with the black magic believers, sports content creator ThatsGoodSports had one of the funniest posts of the night, referencing the kicker's government name in a post on X.

“Kaʻiminoeauloamekaʻikeokekumupaʻa Fairbairn is not allowed to miss kicks that are shorter than his name,” ThatsGoodSports wrote.

And while some fans had specific roasts for the Texans' kicker, most fans just went with the classics. Here were some of the best roasts of the night of Fairbairn:

And while the Texans are still alive in the divisional round, Fairbairn's misses could be a major factor in what sends them home early.