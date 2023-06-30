The Tissot Arena will serve as the battlefield for an intriguing women's football encounter between La Nati and the Copper Queens! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Switzerland-Zambia prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Swiss have been playing five games without a win, with their most recent win coming in the world championship qualifiers against Wales. Switzerland hopes to bounce from their 1-2 loss to Iceland in a friendly last April.

Zambia is struggling to find positive results in eight friendly games since November 2022, but they have shown grit and challenge against their opponents. The Zambians had a 3-2 loss last time against Ireland and have a point to prove in this game.

Here are the Switzerland-Zambia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Switzerland-Zambia Odds

Switzerland: -900

Zambia: +1200

Draw: +750

Over 2.5 Goals: -550

Under 2.5 Goals: +320

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Zambia

TV: N/A

Stream: SRF Play, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Why Switzerland Can Beat Zambia

Switzerland is the 20th-best team amongst women's teams in the recent FIFA rankings. The Swiss are ahead of the nations such as Portugal, Ireland, Scotland, and Russia. They trail Italy, Korea, Austria, and Belgium on the ladder.

Switzerland’s worrying run of form continued as they suffered a defeat to Iceland in their latest contest. During the first half, Iceland's Glodis Perla Viggosdottir and Switzerland's Seraina Piubel exchanged goals in the space of 21 minutes. However, several substitutions were made in the second half, but starting forward Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir got the last goal of the match.

La Nati is without a win in their last six games, at least during the 90 minutes. In the last five International Friendly games, the nation notched zero wins, two losses, and three draws, from which Switzerland is yet to capture a home victory. The goals scored and conceded are three and five, respectively. It takes Switzerland's Women's team an average of 37.5 minutes to score a goal at its home stadium.

Despite the Swiss’ issues, they have only lost one of their last four so they are worth siding with to avoid defeat in this one. There have been some notable displays in defense by both sides. Not giving much away, Switzerland have conceded only one goal in their last three matches.

With the fundamental supremacy of Switzerland, it's likely that they keep Zambia out of the running. Switzerland have drawn five of their last 14 matches on their own soil.

Forwards Ana Maria Crnogorčević, Fabienne Humm, and Alisha Lehmann stand out as the offensive contributors for the Swiss, combining for 101 goals. Géraldine Reuteler, Coumba Sow, and Lia Wälti are the ones to watch out for in the midfield.

Why Zambia Can Beat Switzerland

Zambia is placed 77th in the recent FIFA rankings of the women's national teams. The Copper Queens are ranked over Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Mali, and Senegal. They follow Jordan, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Tunisia in the standings.

The Copper Queens are also on a losing streak and will prove their mettle in this match. In their last game against Ireland, they had the lead in 17 minutes off of Courtney Brosnan's own goal. However, the Irish squeezed three goals within 25 minutes of the second half, where Amber Barrett got a brace and Claire O'Riordan converted from Megan Connolly's assist. Racheal Kundananji blasted a goal at the 79th mark, but the team cannot force a draw.

Zambia's women's team has played six games in this season's International Friendly Games for women's teams. The club has won twice in away matches and overall has won and lost three games each. The team has scored 10 goals, including six on their wins, but conceded 13 in those games. Zambia (Women) players need about 28.4 minutes of game time to score away.

The visitors have lost three of their last four after going down to Republic of Ireland and their defensive record remains a problem. With their current form, Zambia might keep the hosts honest. Zambia should try to lessen its conceded goals, as they gave up 13 in their last three away matches.

Forwards such as Grace Chanda, Barbra Banda, Racheal Kundananji, and Ochumba Oseke are expected to lead the line. Xiomara Mapepa, Evarine Katongo, Misozi Zulu, and Avell Chitundu are primed to take midfield duties.

Final Switzerland-Zambia Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in dire need of some momentum shortly before the Women's World Cup. However, in the first face-off between the nations, Switzerland will emerge victorious in a high-scoring fashion.

Final Switzerland-Zambia Prediction & Pick: Switzerland (-900), Over 2.5 goals (-550)