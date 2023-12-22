Sydney Sweeney is speaking out against the romance rumors between she and her co-star Glen Powell in "Anyone But You."

Sydney Sweeney is clarifying the romance rumors between she and Glen Powell…again. Sweeney and Powell star in the upcoming romantic comedy film Anyone But You , and while on their press run, many fans assumed there was some off-screen romance despite them both being attached to their respective partners at the time.

“It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad… because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much,” she told Glamour.

“Also, I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories,” Sweeney added.

She previously spoke up about the alleged affair to Variety back in August.

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much. He’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” Sweeney, 25, told Variety on Aug. 9. “We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

When asked about the “chemistry” between the two the “Euphoria” star responded:“It’s a rom-com, that’s what people want!”

What made fans talk (and speculate) about a possible relationship between the costars outside of the film even more dramatic was that both of them were in relationships during that time. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino (and currently still is) while Powell was dating Gigi Paris at the time the rumors had reached new heights. It was later reported that Powell and Paris called it quits after three years of dating. A source told US Weekly that the rumors between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney had affected her relationship with Davino as well.

Glen Powell Speaks Out About Alleged Affair With Sydney Sweeney

“A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with,” Powell told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh. She's awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have. This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with.”