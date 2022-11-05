Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Rams

In Week 9, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The game will feature two teams who are looking to get their seasons back on track. Before the Buccaneers-Rams matchup, we will be giving our Buccaneers bold predictions.

As they currently sit at 3-5, the Buccaneers are not off to the start that many had anticipated this season. They are currently on a 3-game losing streak, with two of these losses coming against the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, two teams amid their rebuilds.

During their struggles, the Buccaneers have struggled on both sides of the ball. Along with this, they have been heavily impacted by injuries.

But now, heading into Week 9, several key players have returned to form. Once again headed towards being healthy, this team could finally be headed back on the right track.

Cade Otton makes an impact

Buccaneers rookie tight end Cade Otton has quickly emerged as a legitimate option for Tom Brady. With starting tight end Cameron Brate dealing with a neck injury, Otton will continue to have opportunities to make his presence felt.

Even while playing in an offense full of talented pass catchers, Otton has gotten his fair share of looks. Over the six games that he has appeared in, he has been targeted 26 total times, recording 18 receptions for 178 receiving yards. He has yet to officially score a touchdown this season but has had two scores taken away this season due to penalty.

In each week, Otton has seen his role grow within this Buccaneers offensive unit. Getting to play a Rams defense that has struggled at times this season could be where he finally makes his way into the endzone.

In each of the last two games, Otton has recorded five targets. Brady has developed trust in the rookie and is confident in getting him the ball. With yet another game on the field together, Otton could be set for a significant role.

Rachaad White continues to see a bigger role

Rookie running back Rachaad White has steadily seen his role within the offense grow with each week. The Buccaneers have involved him in both the ground game and through the air.

Over the first seven games of his career, he has recorded 90 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 30 total carries In the passing game, he has seen a much larger role, recording 17 receptions for 128 receiving yards.

While the stat sheet may not show it, in recent weeks the Buccaneers have had White on the field early and often.

Veteran running back Leonard Fournette still finds himself as the lead man in the Buccaneers backfield. He is the team’s rushing yards leader with 386 and he has also scored two touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, he has recorded 37 receptions for 273 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

But with White being productive in recent weeks, things could begin to shift in this Buccaneers backfield. Putting the ball into the rookie’s hands could be what this offense needs.

Tom Brady has a big day

In 2021, Tom Brady once again looked like a superstar. In his second year with the Buccaneers, he put together one of the greatest seasons of his career. Over 17 regular season games, he set a career-high in passing yards with 5,316. He also recorded 43 touchdowns, which was the second-most of his career. In addition, he threw just six touchdowns.

But now, with a near-identical offense, Brady has struggled to be as effective in 2022. Over the first eight games, he has thrown for 2,267 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception.

Brady has thrown more than one touchdown in a game just once this season. Over the past three games, he has thrown for 673 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. This sort of production has never been expected from a player of Brady’s caliber, especially when considering the season that he put together last year.

At times, he hasn’t seemed to be on the same page with his receivers, and plays that have been nearly automatic in the past haven’t happened this season.

A solid game against the Rams could be what Brady needs to correct his campaign. He has his eyes set on one more Super Bowl victory, but that will only be possible if he can find a way to win games.

The Buccaneers still have a roster full of Super Bowl-caliber players, and in a struggling NFC, there is still potential to turn the season around. That could start in Week 9.