Taylor Swift has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift is back to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they face the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Swift just finished her record-breaking Eras Tour at the top of the month and decided to make her first trip back to Arrowhead a family affair. The singer brought both of her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, to cheer on the Chiefs.

The Tortured Poets Department creator wore a knee-length red suede coat with fur on the sleeves and linking of the jacket. The “Lover” artist paired it with a black bucket hat and her signature red lip.

This game marks her seventh game at the stadium this season. Look below what other games she has been to so far:

Sept. 5: Chiefs vs. Ravens

Sept. 15: Chiefs vs. Bengals

Oct. 7: Chiefs vs. Saints

Nov. 4: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Nov. 10: Chiefs vs. Broncos

Nov. 29: Chiefs vs. the Raiders

Travis Kelce Celebrates Taylor Swift's Birthday

Kelce made sure that Swift had a great time enjoying her 35th birthday when he curated two celebrations for the singer. On her actual birthday, Dec. 13, Kelce had a private party where he reportedly spent $175k on flowers and jewelry.

“[He] has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now. [He is] not the type to leave these things to the last minute, so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance,” a source told U.S. Sun.

Kelce followed up their intimate celebration with an Eras Tour-themed party where Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and Swift's friends were in attendance.