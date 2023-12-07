As Time's Person of the Year for 2023, Taylor Swift is on top of her game and she has a lot to say about her past enemies.

Taylor Swift, hailed as Time's Person of the Year 2023, didn't hold back in her candid interview, addressing her adversaries Kanye West and Scooter Braun with searing honesty while reflecting on her own journey in the spotlight, according to TheInternationalNews.

Swift's mantra of creating art amidst adversity was evident as she revealed, “Trash takes itself out every single time,” choosing a cautious path around West and Braun, who have been central figures in her professional challenges. Braun's split from several A-list talents, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, came after he allegedly denied Swift the opportunity to acquire her masters, signaling personal and professional setbacks for those opposing her.

Kanye West, another longstanding rival, faced intense criticism, notably for controversial remarks about the Jewish community. His removal from crucial brand agreements in 2022, including partnerships with Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap, marked a significant downturn in his career trajectory.

The interview wasn't devoid of darker chapters in Swift's life, notably her clash with Kim Kardashian in 2014. The release of a phone call recording between Swift and West by Kardashian caused psychological scars for the singer. Swift passionately stated, “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” emphasizing the impact of the manipulated narrative around the call's release.

Reflecting on the aftermath, Swift shared the profound toll it took on her mental health, leading her to isolate herself in a foreign country, avoiding social interactions and trust due to a pervasive fear instilled by the incident.

Swift's candid revelations shed light on the challenges faced by public figures in navigating complex professional and personal landscapes. Her unwavering dedication to her artistry amidst turmoil stands as a testament to her resilience in an industry fraught with adversities.