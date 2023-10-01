Almost a week after news of their instant hit-off, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes illuminated the New York City social scene.

Besides Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, who happens to be Travis Kelce‘s best friend, Swift was also accompanied by her A-list companions. This includes Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and some of her inner circle.

There's no picture of Taylor and Brittany together. But both entered the same place. Swift held hands with Lively, while Turner and others joined the group a little later.

Now, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' new rumored friendship comes after her rumored romance with Travis Kelce. Sources report that the two immediately hit it off after enjoying shots together at a private party in Kansas City just last Sunday. It only happens that Brittany is in town for the Chiefs vs. Jets football matchup.

While Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' friendship is relatively new, her bond with Lively spans years. Swift even attended the birthday party of Inez Reynolds, the daughter of Lively and Ryan Reynolds, earlier that day.

Swift has also grown close to Sophie Turner, who is currently going through a challenging divorce with Joe Jonas. The two have shared multiple dinners this month. Swift even offered Turner an apartment amid a custody battle for her two young daughters with Jonas.

There are rumors that Swift will attend the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to support Travis Kelce. This would mark the second consecutive Chiefs game she's attended after cheering for Kelce at his previous game in Kansas City, Missouri.