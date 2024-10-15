While Taylor Swift is not a [tortured] poet, she is now an author with the announcement of an Eras Tour book.

Good Morning America announced the latest project, teasing it all morning as a “new era” for Swift. She also took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the book, as well as vinyl and CD editions of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. This is the first time they have been made available in physical media formats.

The book will be released at Target on November 29, 2024. It features over 500 photos from the tour, which include “never before seen performance and behind-the-scenes images.”

Expand Tweet

“We'll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend,” her announcement began. “This tour has been the most wondrous experience, and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.

“Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at [Target] starting Nov 29th,” she continued.

At the end of the video, Swift reinforces that both projects will only be available at Target. She did say that international rollout information will also be announced soon.

Has Taylor Swift written a book?

While Swift has not released a book, she is rumored to have written a novel in her teens. It was previously reported that her debut novel, A Girl Called Girl, was set to be released. However, those rumors were quickly shut down.

The Eras Tour has been her biggest project to date, and this is a fitting way to commemorate it. Several artists have released similar books to celebrate their tours, including Elton John.

Additionally, Swift's romantic relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be chronicled in a new book. A children's book will be released titled Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, and it will discuss her latest romantic era.

The Eras Tour

As Swift noted in her book announcement, the Eras Tour is in the back nine. She has one final leg of 18 shows remaining before the blockbuster extravaganza comes to an end.

It will commence on October 18 in Miami, Florida. Swift will perform in Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana before heading to Canada for the final nine shows.

After 149 shows, the Eras Tour will conclude on December 8. It originally began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona.

The book is not the only way that Swift has celebrated her biggest achievement. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film, was released in theaters on October 13, 2023. The concert film was a smash hit, grossing over $260 million worldwide at the box office.

During each show, Swift plays songs from almost all of her albums. She takes her fans on a journey through her discography through over 40 songs and three hours each night.