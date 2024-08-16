After joining Taylor Swift on stage during her latest London Eras Tour show, Ed Sheeran was praised.

This came after the duo performed a mashup of “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” and “Thinking Out Loud.” Swift took a moment to acknowledge and praise Sheeran (who is also currently on tour) after they hugged.

“This is one of my best friends in the world to the point I feel like he's a second brother of mine,” said Swift. “We toured together on the Red Tour. Every time I enter the Red part of this show, I think about the memories that we made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley [Stadium] like every week. This is regular for him. And he works so hard.

“He is on tour right now, and he is probably so tired. But he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us,” she added.

As Swift complimented him, Sheeran smiled and looked around the crowd. Perhaps he is just tired, as Swift suggested. At least Swift and the rest of the Wembley Stadium crowd cheered him on as he left.

Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour show on August 15 fell in between Ed Sheeran's tour dates. He played a show in Austria on August 14 and will go to Serbia on August 17.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's collaborative relationship

The collaborative relationship between Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran goes back a long time. As Swift notes, Sheeran opened for her North American leg of the Red Tour in 2013. This was after Sheeran released his debut album, Plus, but before his second album (Multiply) came out.

Since then, they have written several songs together. Swift and Sheeran wrote and recorded “Everything Has Changed” for Swift's Red album. A few years later, they recorded “End Game” for Reputation.

The only Sheeran song that Swift appears on is “The Joker and the Queen.” She sings in a duet version of the single from Sheeran's Multiply album.

When Swift re-recorded Red for her (Taylor's Version) series, the new version featured a re-recording of “Everything Has Changed.” Additionally, Swift uncovered a vault track titled “Run” that also has Sheeran on it.

Coming up, Swift is still yet to release Reputation (Taylor's Version). It is unknown if there are any vault tracks featuring Sheeran left to be revealed. Fans of Swift and Sheeran can only hope that is the case.

The August 15 London Eras Tour show is Swift's fourth overall show at the venue this tour. She previously played three shows in June 2024 before country-hopping around Europe before returning.

The five shows from August 15-20 are the final of Swift's European itinerary. Originally, Swift was supposed to play three shows in Vienna, Austria, from August 8-11 before they were canceled. This was due to a foiled terror plot that was allegedly targeting her shows.

After the London gigs, Swift will return to North America for the final slew of Eras Tour shows. She will play nine in the United States and nine in Canada from October to December 2024.