Taylor Swift wasn't afraid to show her geeky side as she referenced Harry Potter, the Marvel MCU and Lord of the Rings in one quote.

As if the reigning pop superstar needed any more followers, Taylor Swift just managed to ingratiate herself with fans of Harry Potter, the Marvel MCU, and Lord of the Rings in one fell swoop.

Swift was asked in a Time magazine interview about her ongoing project to rerecord all of her albums to reclaim ownership of her song catalogue. After promising that the Taylor's Version of her album Reputation would be “fire”, the theme of the whole rerecording enterprise feeling like a mythical quest came up.

“I’m collecting horcruxes,” Swift said. “I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”

Leave it to Swift to delight fans of three diverse and major movie franchises in one fun quote.

Horcruxes were secret objects in the Harry Potter universe in which dark wizards or witches — most notably, Voldemort — could hide fragments of their soul so as not to be fully killed even when their body faced physical death. Harry therefore must set off on an epic journey to find and destroy Voldemort's seven horcruxes before he can kill Voldemort permanently.

Meanwhile, the infinity stones Swift references are from the Marvel MCU, and represent a priceless group of gems that grant their owner great power. Like Potter, the Avengers must go around collecting these stones in order to eventually gain enough strength to destroy the evil supervillain Thanos.

Finally, Gandalf was the sage father-figure leader from Lord of the Rings who led the Fellowship of the Ring on its defining quest to destroy the One Ring of Sauron and — you guessed it — get rid of an overpowering evil, this time from Middle-earth during the Third Age.

The fact that Taylor Swift associates her Taylor's Version rerecording enterprise with these pop culture touchstones is indeed ‘fire' on a number of levels. Many of the same elements of these mythical quests are found in Swift's own redemptive struggle for creative freedom.

She seems to imply that Scooter Braun, the owner of her sacred treasure — her albums — is evil, which feels fitting since she is clearly on a quest to undo the damage he caused by purchasing her catalogue. The rerecord also gives Swift a chance to add new songs to her Taylor's Versions, and emerge even stronger than she was when she first recorded them — much like the heroes of the sagas above felt when they completed their ultimate journeys.

Above all, the references represent Taylor Swift geeking out a bit over comic books, magic and fantasy novels — and what could be better than knowing that even the most famous celebrity on the planet at the moment isn't too cool for such things?