Luckily, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made it past their rumored break up date even despite the “Cruel Summer” singer missed the last two Kansas City Chiefs games.

TMZ reports that Swift and Kelce are “still going strong” despite her recent absences. A source told them that they are still a couple despite her missing games against the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers.

Her Eras Tour will resume shortly on October 18, and TMZ speculates that rehearsals may be a factor in her recent leave. This is the home stretch of her blockbuster tour, so she is likely hard at work getting prepared before hitting the road.

At least the absence has not had a negative impact on the Chiefs. Kelce and Co. are 4-0 to start the season regardless of Swift missing the last two games. She attended their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens and their second game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Her tour will conclude on December 8, the same day as the Chiefs' second matchup with the Chargers. She will then be free for their regular season games against the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos.

With her tour ending soon, Swift will also presumably be available to attend the team's postseasons, should they make it. Given the team's undefeated start, they are on a good track to make the playoffs.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's steady relationship

Since September 2023, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been dating. Speculation about the couple began after Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game of the 2023 NFL season against the Chicago Bears.

Throughout the rest of the year, she continued to support her boyfriend. She attended a total of 13 games throughout the regular and postseason. These games included their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

She brought her total of Kelce's games attended to 15 with the start of the 2024 NFL season. However, she has yet to add a 16th game to her belt after missing the last two games. Surely, she will add more before the season ends.

During his offseason, Kelce supported Swift by attending several Eras Tour shows. Throughout the summer, he was frequently seen as she embarked on the European leg of the tour.

He even went on stage with her during the June 23, 2024, concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Kelce performed as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Eras Tour will resume on October 18 for its second and final North American leg. Swift will start it with three shows each in Miami, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Indianapolis, Indiana. After that, she will take the tour to Canada for the final nine shows.

When it is all said and done, Swift's Eras Tour will be recognized as her biggest to date. It grossed over $2 billion over the course of its run, which consisted of 149 stadium shows. Each show, Swift takes her fans on a journey through her discography. She plays songs from almost all of her albums.