Taylor Swift drops more Eras tour London dates, just after wrapping up her 3-day stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Taylor Swift has delighted UK fans by adding two extra dates to her Eras tour at London's Wembley Stadium. This brings the total Eras tour London stop to eight shows.

The 33-year-old mega pop-star, known for her cryptic clues, made the announcement through her management team Taylor Nation, playfully declaring, ‘God, we love the English.'

Taylor Swift announces TWO extra dates for her Eras tour at London's Wembley stadium as her team declares: 'God we love the English!' https://t.co/wbVKCJxeAO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 14, 2023

Now, the new additional performances on August 19th and 20th, 2024, supplement the previously scheduled dates on June 21-23 and August 15-17. Tickets will be exclusively available to those who have already registered.

Taking to Twitter, her team shared the news, stating, ‘TS The Eras Tour just added TWO new London shows in August 2024. A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today.'

And perhaps, another Ticketmaster disaster once more as she adds more to her Eras tour.

Taylor Swift recently wrapped up three dates in Buenos Aires as part of the Eras Tour, expressing gratitude for the ‘electric' crowds. Fans speculate a possible reference to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, known for using the term ‘electric.' Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs player, often uses the word to describe exciting moments, creating speculation among Swifties about his influence on Taylor's vocabulary.

But beyond the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce buzz, fans are also applauding the star for a jam-packed year for 2024. With an additional Eras tour schedule in London, in Canada recently, and more countries to follow suit. Another more millions to add to her billionaire status!