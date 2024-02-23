Taylor Swift‘s ‘Eras' tour is causing ripples in the world of football scheduling, with Real Madrid seeking to reschedule their final La Liga game against Real Betis to accommodate the pop sensation's visit to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, reported by GOAL. The crucial match, potentially decisive in the La Liga title race and European qualification, is currently set for May 26, just four days before Swift's concert.
Real Madrid has officially requested LaLiga to adjust the fixture timing, allowing them to prepare the stadium for the concert. While the match is provisionally scheduled for May 26, the flexibility of Spanish fixtures, often influenced by various sporting and external factors, opens the door for adjustments.
As the season finale approaches, fixture planners typically consider multiple factors, including title battles, European qualification, and relegation, to arrange games on different days and kick-off slots. Real Madrid's request introduces an additional element into the fixture planning mix.
Taylor Swift's ‘Eras' tour is set to take over several top football venues across Europe, including Lyon, Benfica, Liverpool, Ajax, Schalke, and Hamburg. National stadiums in England, Wales, Ireland, and Sweden are also part of the tour's European leg.
Looking ahead, Real Madrid aims to secure the league title early, both for sporting and logistical reasons. With a comfortable six-point lead over early-season pace-setters Girona, there's a strong possibility that matters will be settled when Real Betis arrives. This weekend, the spotlight at the Bernabeu will be on the return of former captain Sergio Ramos, marking his first appearance since concluding his illustrious 16-year spell at the club. The convergence of football and music schedules adds an intriguing dimension to the final stretch of the La Liga season for Real Madrid.