Taylor Swift made another subtle nod to Travis Kelce during her Amsterdam show on Friday (July 5) before surprising fans with his appearance. Swift performed at the Johan Cruijff Arena last night where fans noticed that she hinted that the NFL star was amongst the crowd.

One of her nods was the lyric change in “Karma.” The song's original lyrics are “Karma is the guy on the screen/Coming straight home to me.” However, she switched it up to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/Coming straight home to me” referencing Kelce's NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs. She has done the lyric change a couple of times before but with the added nods pointing at Kelce fans were catching on. The cute moment was caught via a fan's video.

Another subtle jab at a possible Kelce appearance where she hits his archery pose that he does when he walks into the stadium on game day. In fan footage, you can see her make the move as she performs her song “The Archer” — pretty fitting, right? This is also not the first time, the popstar has done her boyfriend's archery pose on screen. The last time she did it, was during her second tour stop in Dublin last month where she did her fake archery bow throw during her performance of “Midnight Rain.”

Kelce spoke about why he does the signature pose before every game.

“I always wanted to do something when I ran out of the tunnel,” Kelce said on an October 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce. “I’m like, ‘Man, you know what’s really been motivating for me?’ It’s to always dream big [and] always shoot for the stars, so I’m just out there shooting for the stars, baby.”

In another fan video, Kelce is seen leaving the crowd and going backstage to meet her towards the end of the show.

Travis Kelce Recalls Golden Rule While On Stage With Taylor Swift

Last month, Kelce did more than just stand in the audience. He found himself on stage alongside Swift for her Wembley Stadium concert, and made a surprise appearance during her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, the NFL player literally sweeps Swift off of her feet and carries her away instantly making the moment go viral on social media.

He told his podcast audience in their latest episode that he had one rule while he was on stage with her.

“The one thing I told myself was ‘Do not drop the baby,’” he explained to brother Jason Kelce on the July 3 episode of their New Heights podcast referring to Swift. “‘Do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.’”