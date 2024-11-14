Taylor Swift is “thankful” amid the home burglary of her boyfriend Travis Kelce last month.

“She’s thankful that no one was hurt and that neither of them were home during the robberies,” a source told Page Six.

Kelce's home was broken into on Oct. 7 while both he and Swift were at Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs faced the New Orleans Saints.

According to TMZ, $20,000 was stolen from Kelce's home and his backdoor was damaged. After learning of the burglary, Travis and Taylor stayed at a downtown Kansas City hotel that night. The two also were spotted at an afterparty to celebrate the Chiefs' win. Kelce moved into the $6 million home in Leawood for more privacy after his relationship with Swift became public.

Patrick Mahomes' Estate Broken Into Less Than 48 Hours Before Travis Kelce

Before Kelce's house was targeted, Mahomes' Belton, Mo., estate was broken into. He spoke about it in a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is ongoing. But it’s something you don’t want to happen to anybody but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said in response to FOX4.

Mahomes bought his mansion in 2020 which he shares with his wife Brittany Mahomes and children: Sterling, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 1. The couple is also expecting their third child.

“Yeah, I can’t speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” he added.

TMZ reported previously that they believe “the two burglaries may be part of a larger crime spree in the area.”

Any damage — if any — done to Mahomes' residence has not been reported. Kelce has not reacted to the break-in at his home or his teammates.