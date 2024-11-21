Taylor Swift is underfire for some new concert merch for the holiday season. The singer, who is currently finishing up her Eras Tour, received some backlash due to the price of a candle she recently listed on her official website.

On Swift's online site, a candle is listed for $50 and fans are shocked by the price. The candle is 8oz with notes of oud and amber scent. The glass jar is labeled to honor her latest albumThe Tortured Poets Department .

“$50 for A CANDLE?????” a fan wrote in disbelief of the price with an attached photo of the candle from her site.

“Taylor Swift herself better come and light the candle for that price,” another fan responded to the candle cost.

The candle is not the only item underfire as another fan is also concerned about other products from her holiday collection

“I love you Taylor, but $75 for a blanket and $50 for a candle?!” the fan wrote.

According to Swift's site, her holiday collection includes sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, ornaments, jewelry, stockings, and a vinyl case. Prices range from $25 to $120.

What's Next For Taylor Swift?

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour which is set to conclude on Dec. 8. This weekend is the singer's last in Toronto and she will end her tour next month in Vancouver. The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing music tour of all time with earning $1 billion in revenue.

For Swift's personal life, she is currently not on tour next weekend for Thanksgiving so its possible she could be spending it with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, spoke to the “TODAY” show earlier this week about her holiday plans.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family,” she said.

The mom of two was asked if she had a “big dinner” planned for Thanksgiving and she shared what her family most likely will be up to at that time.

“Not that anything’s planned,” Donna answered. “I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

Donna kept her answer for Swift vague saying that the superstar will most likely be “busy” due to her tour.

If Travis and Swift can align their schedules for Thanksgiving, it would be the first time that they will be enjoying the holiday together. Last year, the “Lavender Haze” singer extended her stay in Brazil while on tour due to inclement weather and Travis stayed back in Kansas City and enjoyed some KFC solo for the holiday.

They have celebrated holidays together in the past including Christmas and New Year's.

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” a source told US Weekly last year. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Last year, the source revealed that they wanted to make sure they were making time for each other despite their hectic schedules.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour, and he has games,” says a second source. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

This year is no different but as her Eras Tour comes to a close, we might be seeing Swift at more Chiefs games in the future.