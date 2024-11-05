Taylor Swift is supporting Travis Kelce — and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs –at the Monday night (Nov. 4) game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The popstar arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a majority black outfit starting with black shorts, a black tank, and a black and yellow Chiefs oversized jacket. Swift accessorized with thigh-high black boots and her signature red lipstick.

Expand Tweet

Swift is fresh off three sold-out Indianapolis Eras Tour shows which were held at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend. Kelce flew into Indianapolis to visit Swift and had a blast as he danced with the singer's mother, Andrea Swift, at the VIP tent on Saturday (Nov. 2).

The last game Swift attended was in October for the Oct. 7 against the New Orleans Saints at home. The Chiefs at the start of tonight's game have a 7-0 record so far this season.

How Taylor Swift Changed This NFL Season

Swift is shaking off all negativity when it comes to being a supportive partner. A source spoke of the 14-time Grammy winner wanting to be unapologetically herself during the games.

“Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down,” a source told Life & Style last week. “When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has.”

Page Six reported that the singer is most likely only going to attend games at Arrowhead this season due to security precautions.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” a source tells the publication.

As for Kelce and Swift as a couple, he's allegedly looking into “next steps” into his relationship with the singer.

“You’ll know, if you want to do it, you’ll do it,” Jason Kelce said on the bonus episode of their ‘New Heights' podcast. “That’s how you know. And then if she wants to do it, then you both end up doing it. Not in that way, but moving in way.”

“When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently,” he told Jason. “You naturally just feel the genuine connection.”