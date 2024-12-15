Tayor Swift revealed that she jokingly was feel a little stressed during last year's Super Bowl due to this one player. Swift was present for last year's big game to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to clinch another franchise ring.

While signing items for fans at a children's hospital, Swift was asked if her song “Paper Rings” was about 49ers Brock Purdy.

“Brock Purdy? I mean, I don't mind Brock Purdy, but… he put me through a lot last February,” Swift answered via a video shared to X by a parent. “I was very stressed for a second. But it all ended up fine.”

In the fourth quarter, Purdy made a 10-yeard touchdown pass that put the 49ers in the lead briefly. The teams eventually went into double overtime with the Chiefs coming up on top.

Taylor Swift's 35th Birthday Celebration

On Friday, Dec. 13, Swift turned 35 and celebrated with Kelce. According to several sources, Kelce and Swift honored her birthday with a private celebration of “just them two.”

While the celebration might have been small, the presents surely were not. Kelce went all out to make sure Swift felt amazing on her birthday. The tight end got the singer 35 bouquets of flowers — one for each year — and expensive jewelry. He reportedly spent nearly $175k in gifts.

According to the U.S. Sun, “the bouquets included 15 black heart boxes of red roses, valued at $315 each; 10 orders of deluxe white boxes filled with black and red roses, which retail at $880 a box; and 10 boxes of neon rose gold roses adorned in a dark pink suede heart box dome, valued at $580 each.”

For just the flowers, Kelce spent nearly $20,000.

Next up was jewelry. Kelce spent a whopping $155,200 on jewelry from Tiffany & Co., Rolex, Van Cleef, and Arpels for Swift. The Rolex is valued at $60,350 and is specifically the rose gold Day-Date 36 Rolex.

Earlier this week, a source revealed to Page Six that Kelce has been taking extra care and effort into planning Swift's birthday.

“Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” the source explained.