The Swifties have called and they want Taylor Swift back on stage. Swift reportedly will be taking a hiatus from touring in 2025 but fans are already gearing up for a 2026 tour.

A fan account on X claims that inside reports revealed that Swift will tour in 2026 and “celebrate the re-recordings of her first 6 albums with a setlist containing vault tracks and fan favorites.” While this information has not been confirmed, many Swifties flocked to the comments to express how badly they want this tour.

“Kids want eras tour back so bad they create this,” one fan wrote referencing the singer's latest tour that ended in 2024.

Another fan stated that if she were to do another tour with her re-recorded albums it would just be like the last one, “You realize she already did this… It's called the eras tour…”

Swift so far has recorded four of her previous albums: Fearless (Taylor's Version): Released in 2021, Red (Taylor's Version): Released in 2021, Speak Now (Taylor's Version): Released in 2023, and 1989 (Taylor's Version): Released in 2023. The singer has yet to release Reputation and her self-titled debut album as re-recordings.

An insider told Us Weekly that Swift does want to experience a tour again.

“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” an insider says. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer ended her record-breaking Eras Tour on Dec. 8 in Vancouver after beginning in March 2023.

What is Taylor Swift focusing on now?

Right now, Swift is working on an album that has not been announced at this time. She is also focusing on her personal life with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and while she wants to tour in 2026, nothing is confirmed at this moment.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” says the source via Us Weekly. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

Swift recently relocated to Nashville to be close to Kelce as he and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to prepare to make the Super Bowl and then win their third consecutive ring.

“New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home,” the source said. “But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future. Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city…It is beautiful, and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”