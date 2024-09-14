Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is one of the most watched at the moment. The stars are constantly making headlines every single time they walk out the door. However, a source reports that Swift wants to take a cautious approach in the information that Kelce says about their relationship.

“Travis loves to show Taylor off,” a Life & Style source revealed. “She appreciates it but she’s cautioning him from revealing too much about their private lives.”

The couple who are at the top of their game in their respective careers just celebrated their one-year anniversary back in July.

“No one thought they’d last this long, and Taylor and Travis are very happy to prove the doubters wrong,” says the source. “They’re ready for the challenge.”

Taylor Swift Thanks Travis Kelce During 2024 VMAs Speech

The pop star made note to thank Kelce during MTV's Video Music Awards earlier this week after she won music video of the year award for “Fortnight.” The song is the lead single from her latest studio album The Tortured Poets Department which features Post Malone. During her speech, she recalled the filming process in which Kelce was encouraging everyone on set.

“The thing is, this video seems very sad when you watch it, but actually it was like, the most fun video to make,” Swift said of the music video. “Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say ‘Cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone like, cheering, and like, ‘Woo!’ Like from across the studio where we were shooting it and that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I’ll always remember that,” she said.

Kelce refers to Swift as “Tay” or “Tay Tay” when he speaks about her on the New Heights podcast he hosts with his older brother Jason Kelce. On an episode that premiered this week, the Kansas City Chiefs star hoped that Swift would be victorious at the award show.

“Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few [Moon Person trophies]. She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight,” he said.

Swift was nominated for 12 awards and ended up walking away with seven “moon person” trophies.

She won for:

Video of the year – “Fortnight”

Best collaboration – “Fortnight”

Song of summer – “Fortnight”

Best direction – “Fortnight”

Best editing – “Fortnight”

Artist of the year

Best pop

Take a look at the moment below: