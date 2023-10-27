As excitement builds for the just-released 1989 (Taylor's Version) album that is sure to be the next massive success in her rerecording venture, Swift is singing the praises of Kendrick Lamar, one of her most beloved collaborators on the record.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life,” Swift posted Friday morning on X (formerly Twitter). “I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.”

“Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled,” continued Swift. “The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me.”

She concluded the post with the obligatory album plug, saying, “I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition.”

1989 is arguably Taylor Swift‘s best and most successful album, representing a full breakaway from her country music roots when it premiered and catapulting her to the top of the pop music scene. 1989 (Taylor's Version) is sure to capture this same level of enthusiasm, with not only the re-recordings of beloved tracks like Bad Blood (featuring Kendrick Lamar), Shake It Off, and Blank Space but also the signature collectable design of the deluxe edition set and the promise of new tracks from “the vault”.