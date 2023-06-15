Kendrick Lamar is one of the most accomplished artists in modern music. The Compton, California rapper has released countless hit singles including All the Stars, HUMBLE, DNA and many more. Lamar is also a 14-time Grammy Award winner and was awarded the Pulitzer prize in 2017 for his acclaimed album DAMN. With Lamar's accomplishments in the music industry, have you ever wondered how a hip-hop star like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Kendrick Lamar's $16 million home in Bel Air of Los Angeles, California.

Just months after releasing his fifth solo studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lamar decided to do some real estate shopping to treat himself. In late 2022, he fancied a nice Bel Air home located in East Gate, a lavish purchase that cost him $16 million.

Here are some photos of Kendrick Lamar's $16 million home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1951, Lamar's Bel Air property sits on 0.71 acres of land. The home encompasses 8,069 square feet of living space and includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Lamar's latest property acquisition features a spacious living room with a fireplace that shares the same space with the dining area, a distinct family room, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a mini movie theater, a home gym, a wine cellar and a master bedroom that features a fireplace and a sizable bathroom.

Although Lamar should feel fine staying indoors, everyone relishes fresh air. Fortunately, his property's backyard has plenty of things to love. The backyard features a koi pond, a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor dining area, and a two-car garage with a mini basketball court. The backyard is also filled with trees, which should provide plenty of shade, especially during hot Southern California summer.

Lamar is one of the most successful artists in music. In fact, he has sold millions of album copies worldwide. Due to his success, it isn't a surprise that Lamar can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. Lamar has a net worth of around $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth,. Apart from his lucrative career as a musician, Lamar also earns from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kendrick Lamar's $16 million home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California.