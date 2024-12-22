Taylor Swift is making the holiday season brighter with her massive donation to a Kansas City non-profit.

The pop star made a $250,000 donation to Operation Breakthrough, a nonprofit that helps families “through advocacy, emergency aid, and education” according to their official site. The organization thanked Swift for her generous donation on their social media pages with a video featuring some of the children that the singer's donation will help.

“Thank you, @taylorswift13, for making our holiday season shine even brighter! Your kindness and thoughtful 250K donation means the world to our children and families,” they wrote.

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has also donated to the organization through his own foundation 87 and Running, back in 2021. Kelce helped fund the nonprofit’s Ignition Lab at the time which they have since refurbished a 1969 Chevelle SS.

Taylor Swift Visits Kansas City Children's Hospital, References Travis Kelce

Swift's massive donation follows her visit to a children's hospital last week. The pop star visited the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO where a child at the hospital said that they are now a fan of Kelce.

“I like Travis now,” a child told Swift in a video shared on X.

“Yes, me too,” the “Lover” singer replied while signing a copy of her Eras Tour book. “That's an absolute yes on that one.”

When the child was asked who was her favorite player she responded, “Either [him] or Patrick [Mahomes].”

One kid’s parent claimed in a Facebook post that Kelce “was in the building as well.”

A couple of fans believe that the parent from the Facebook post confused him for someone on Swift's team.

“I think she confused her bodyguard for Travis btw. No sign of him,” the fan wrote.

Regardless of if Kelce made it to the children's hospital trip, the two share a love for helping out those who need it the most during the holiday season.