Holiday plans for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been set! According to Us Weekly, a source claims that Swift and Kelce will be combining their families once again for Christmas.

PEOPLE previously reported that Swift hosted Thanksgiving at her Nashville estate where her parents — Andrea and Scott Swift — and Kelce's family, including brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce as well as their three daughters. Last month, Jason and Kylie announced that they are expecting baby girl number four.

Over the past year that the couple has been dating, the families have been getting to know one another.

“It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it,” Donna Kelce told Entertainment Tonight in September. “Wonderful people, very down-to-earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.”

“Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom,” a source told Us Weekly in March. “Taylor has really been integrated into the family.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Thanksgiving Plans

The couple spent Thanksgiving together for the first time this year.

“It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together,” the source told PEOPLE, as Travis and Taylor had to spend time away from each other last year due to their schedules. Travis stayed back in Kansas City because of football and Taylor had to stay in South America as she performed during her Eras Tour.

This year, however, Travis and Taylor made it work so they could join each other for their first Thanksgiving. The following day, Friday, Nov. 29, the tight end went to play the Las Vegas Raiders where the Chiefs won 19-17.

What fans want to see next in their relationship is that Travis gets down on one knee and propose to Taylor. Recently, Travis congratulated Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on their engagement they announced last week. In a joint post on Instagram, Allen is seen kneeling below an archway of flowers overlooking the ocean. Taylor “liked” the post and Travis commented “Congratulations!!” Fans responded to Travis' comment urging with to propose to Taylor soon as they repeatedly told him “Your move” and “You next.”

Travis and Taylor have not confirmed any proposals are in the works at this time.