An engagement might be in the works for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. According to Page Six, a source revealed that Kelce's protectiveness of the pop star behind closed doors is a tale tell sign that an “engagement countdown” is in the works.

Swift endured news breaking about an alleged terror plot targeting her Vienna shows back in August, which the source says the pop star has courageously powered through.

“Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has,” a source told the outlet earlier this week.

Through that time, Kelce has been a mainstay for Swift providing a guardian-like and protectiveness over her that she hasn't expierenced before.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the source added.

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her,” the source continued.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Spark Engagement Rumors

This is not the first time Kelce and Swift have made headlines about a rumored engagement.The most recent engagement rumor between the couple was earlier this month when ESPN commentator Troy Aikman mistakingly called Swift “the Missus.” Later on his podcast, Pardon My Take, he said he was told that the couple “might actually be engaged. So I might’ve broken the story.”

However, Aikman did not break any story as the engagement rumors were quickly shut down.

“It’s not true and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what’s going on with them and shouldn’t make wild assumptions based on zero facts,” a source told TMZ. “Two days ago everyone had decided they were broken up, now they’re allegedly secretly engaged? It’s whiplash-inducing.”

While the rumors were shut down previously, another source told Page Six, “Everyone is fascinated by Travis and Taylor. I am obsessed about a potential wedding. They are unbeatable together.”

Swift and Kelce have not responded to Page Six's report as of this writing.