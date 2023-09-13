Can you imagine trying to have the relationship talk with Travis “Podcast-Parties-Football-Campbell's-Chunky-Soup” Kelce? Neither can Taylor Swift. On the heels of romance rumors flying this week between the pop star and two-time Super Bowl champion, now an inside source is telling ET that the two are not officially dating.

The source elaborated, “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.” He's also probably bored on the sideline as he waits for his hyperextended knee to recover and can't help but turn his attention to thoughts of love.

Well sounds like it's nothing official right now, so all you've really got, Travis, is a situationship (to put it in Shakespearean terms). News of Travis Kelce's interest in Taylor Swift first gained traction earlier this summer when Kelce tried to give Swift his number at her Kansas City Eras Tour concert, but she rejected his request for a meeting. She must have had a change of heart though because rumors emerged this week that the two have been “hanging out.” Now we have the update that hanging out does not equal official coupledom.

It all feels very middle school, but so does anything involving Travis Kelce. Half the time you hear him arguing with his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast, I expect his mom to come break up the commotion and send Travis back to his room. Who Taylor Swift wants to date is her personal business but if she's looking for something more than playing Madden on a buddy's couch and trying to call “Doorknobs” before Travis Kelce shouts “Safety”, she might want to continue to keep her relationship options open. Then again, that does have the makings of a great Swift breakup anthem.