Taylor Swift is speaking out after a fan died after feeling unwell at the venue of her Eras Tour in Brazil. Time for Fun, an event organizer, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, died at the Salgado Filho Hospital after being treated by first responders on-site for her sickness. She later succumbed to her unknown illness at the hospital.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift began her handwritten note on her Instagram Story Friday (Nov. 17).

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she continued. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Swift told her fans that she rather speak to them via social media as she is still processing the loss of Benevides Machado.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she wrote. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my heart goes out to her family and friends.”

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” Swift concluded her solemn message.

The Friday show was the first of three nights at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Throughout the show, concertgoers posted videos of Swift interacting with fans to ensure they were hydrated for the full duration of the concert.

“There's people that need water right here,” Swift said, pointing to a section in the crowd waving their empty water bottles. “So whoever is in charge of giving them that, please come and make sure that that happens.”

