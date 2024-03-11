Since she was Time's Person of the Year, it was only natural to wonder if Taylor Swift would make an appearance at the entertainment industry's biggest night of the year, even though she wasn't nominated for an Oscar. Emma Stone made sure Swift would at least be there in spirit by quoting a song lyric of the Eras Tour superstar in her thank you speech.
Stone won the best actress Oscar (her second) for her much-lauded performance in Poor Things. In her heartfelt thank you speech, Stone saved her sweetest thank you for last to address her daughter.
“And, most importantly, my daughter, who's gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor,” Stone said. “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”
Swift has a song on her Grammy-winning album Midnights called “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”. Presumably from the shoutout, Stone's daughter may count herself as one of Swift's legion of adoring fans.
Stone's acceptance speech was one of the favorites of the night, not only for her Taylor Swift shoutout but also for her sincere praise of her Poor Things director, and the rest of the creative team behind the picture. “The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot. That maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos Lanthimos said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it',” said Stone.
She continued, “And he was right, because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It's all of us together.”
Stone then added, “I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film.”
Emma Stone clearly has a way with words, so it's no surprise she quoted another impressive lyricist like Taylor Swift in her Oscars acceptance speech.