The TCU Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2, 2-1). This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a TCU-Kansas State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

TCU started off the season with a loss against Colorado. However, they won three straight games after that loss. Their conference wins came against BYU and Houston. Josh Hoover started their last game against BYU. He has thrown for 608 yards this season and six touchdowns. Chandler Morris is the main starting quarterback. He has thrown for over 1,500 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Emani Bailey is the lead back. He has rushed for 751 yards, and two touchdowns. Trey Sanders leads the team with four rushing touchdowns.

Kansas State's two losses have come against Oklahoma State and Missouri. They are led by Will Howard. He has thrown for 1,310 yards, and nine touchdowns. He has also rushed for six touchdowns. DJ Giddens is the lead back. He has rushed for 541 yards, and four touchdowns. Treshaun Wards has rushed for 337 yards, and two touchdowns. As a team, Kansas State averages 5.4 yards per carry.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: TCU-Kansas State Odds

TCU: +6.5 (-108)

Kansas State: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas State Week 8

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread

TCU has a good balanced attack. They have struggled a little bit lately, but they are still a good team. They average over 488 yards per game, and they get contributions from both the pass and run game. Kansas State is worse when it comes to pass coverage, so that is what TCU needs to exploit. The Horned Frogs average over 300 pass yards per game this season, so they are very good through the air. If TCU can find a way to score multiple times through the air they will cover this spread.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread

Kansas State averages 214.3 rush yards per game. Their quarterbacks are duel threat, and their running backs are very good at finding openings. As mentioned earlier, the Wildcats average 5.4 yards per carry. Their run game feeds into their pass game. TCU gives up 121.0 rush yards per game, so they are not very good at stopping the run. Giddons, and Ward are two players to watch in this game. The pass game will follow the run game, but Giddons, and Ward need to have a good game.

Kansas State scores the second most points per game in the BIG-12. That number is 36.2 points per game. They may not need to score 36 in this game, but they should get close. TCU tends to give up some points, and Kansas State can score. It is obvious, but the more points the better. However, I am not sure a score in the 20s covers this spread.

Final TCU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

The Big-12 can play some high-scoring games. Even more, these two teams really know how to score. For that reason, I am going to take the over in the game. As for the winner, I think Kansas State is going to win this game and cover the spread, even with it being at one touchdown.

Final TCU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -6.5 (-112), Over 59.5 (-110)