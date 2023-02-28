DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may be on the way, as Nintendo seemingly teased it months ahead of its release date.

When looking at Tears of the Kingdom’s official website, players will notice a section dedicated to the game’s Digital edition. It reads:

Buy the digital version and download it directly to your Nintendo Switch system—no code required! Plus, earn My Nintendo Gold Points* you can use toward more games and DLC**.

The asterisks in this section point players to the bottom of the website, where additional footnotes are available. The footnote attached to the asterisk beside the Nintendo Gold Points just explains how the points work. It’s the footnote tied to the DLC asterisks that caught the attention of various people online, including users on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. The note for the ** reads:

Full version of the game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

Although no game was in this footnote, its presence in the Tears of the Kingdom website seems to hint and tease that the game just might be getting a DLC. Whether Nintendo intentionally placed this footnote here or not, we won’t know. However, this just might be the sign we need to expect a DLC for Tears of the Kingdom.

Of course, this is not set in stone. As there is no specific game title in the footnote, this might just be a general reminder to players that DLCs bought on the Nintendo Store using the aforementioned Gold Points will need the base game. This could also just be a reminder of how DLCs work. This is not gospel truth that Nintendo will release a Tears of the Kingdom DLC. We will have to wait for an official announcement from Nintendo in the future if the game will, in fact, get some DLC.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out on May 12, 2023. It is available for download digitally, in physical form, and in the collector’s edition, whose artbook had a leak recently.

