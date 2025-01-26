The teen who killed three children at a Taylor Swift-inspired dance class in Southport, England has been sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, admitted to fatally stabbing three girls and stabbing eight other children and two adults last July. Rudakubana killed 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar. The two adults were dance teacher Leanne Lucas and Jonathan Hayes who attempted to shield the kids from the attack. At the time the crime was committed, he was 17.

“Today, Axel Rudakubana has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 52 years for his cowardly and terrifying attack on the young girls and adults at Hart Space on 29th July 2024,” Merseyside Police issued a statement on X Thursday, Jan. 23.

“We want to pay tribute to Bebe, Elsie and Alice, who will never be forgotten, and the children and adults who suffered serious injuries, and those young victims who were severely traumatised by what they witnessed on that day,” the police statement continued.

According to USA Today, since Rudakubana was 17 when the attack occurred, Judge Julian Goose said he could not impose a full life sentence on him. However, Rudakubana is unlikely to ever make parole

“Although no outcome at court could possibly ease the pain and trauma for the victims and their families, we hope that knowing he will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison will bring them some comfort,” the police statement concluded.

What Has Taylor Swift Said About The Attack?

While the class was Taylor Swift-themed, the Grammy winner was not officially associated with the class. Swift responded to the tragedy a few days later.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday (July 30). “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she continued. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Swift brought some of the girls from the dance party to her London Eras Tour stop.