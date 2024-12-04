With Early Signing Day kicking off on Wednesday, there was a flurry of signings across college football. The Tennessee football program is headed for the College Football Playoff barring any surprising changes by the Selection Committee.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee football program was hoping to make it official with five-star offense tackle David Sanders. Jr. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, he has not put pen to paper.

While that could be a concern, it was reported that there is “nothing to worry about” regarding his pledge to Tennessee, per Adam Friedman of Rivals.

‘Was just told by a source “Don't expect 5-star David Sanders Jr. to sign today but Tennessee has nothing to worry about.”‘

Tom Loy of 247Sports also reported that Sanders is not expected to sign on Wednesday, but Friedman's update certainly gives hope to Tennessee football fans.

Sanders is a five-star prospect in the Class of 2025 and he is ranked as the No. 1 OT in the class, per 247Sports, so this would be a massive addition for Josh Heupel's program and Tennessee star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Sanders also had offers from top programs such as Georgia, Nebraska, Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, and plenty of others, so there has been no shortage of interest for the talented player.

Sanders is the No. 5 player in the entire class, per 247Sports, so the interest has been heavy for the top-tier protector.

For what it's worth, Sanders visited Ohio State in November and the Buckeyes had originally recruited him hard before he wound up pledging to the Volunteers. So, Sanders not signing on Wednesday has given Ohio State fans some hope, but Friedman's update insists there isn't much to worry about with the star OT not signing on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, it's an interesting situation to monitor as it continues to develop more and more.